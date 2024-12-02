Gordon rallies Newcastle squad to put Liverpool under pressure this week

Gordon rallies the Newcastle squad to put Liverpool under pressure this week

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon has called for the team to take on Liverpool with no fear.

The ex-Everton forward wanted to join the Anfield club in the summer, but was denied a dream move.

However, Gordon is only thinking about pushing the Magpies up the Premier League table at present.

"We need to start like we always do at St James'," he told NUFC TV of the upcoming game on Wednesday.

"Put them under pressure, really go for them and maintain the performance."

Newcastle are having a mixed season, as they sit in 11th spot in the league table with 19 points from 13 matches.

