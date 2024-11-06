Jeffers says Gordon used to infuriate Everton coaches with his performances

Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon used to frustrate coaches in the Everton academy.

Gordon was often known for not tracking back enough when his side lost the ball.

However, he now appears to have found a way to maintain his attacking output while helping out more defensively.

In nine Premier League games, he has won 64% of his tackles and made 28 ball recoveries, 10 blocks and three interceptions.

"When I stopped playing, I went back to Everton coaching and Anthony was one of the first players I came across," former Everton and Arsenal striker Francis Jeffers told Stadium Astro.

"When I walked into Finch Farm and coached him, he was one of the first players where I went, 'Wow. Proper ability. As good an ability as I've seen in my short coaching journey.'

"He had a few slight issues growing up. He was a winger who thought he only ran one way. We had to tell him he had to go back and defend as well so that was a battle.

"There were times you wanted to take him off because you were frustrated with him, but you couldn't because he was that one player on the pitch who could score two or three goals in five minutes on his own."