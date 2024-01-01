Gordon enjoying first Liverpool preseason in two years under Slot

Liverpool youngster Kaide Gordon has had a tough time over the past couple of years.

The 20-year-old has gone through injury nightmares that stunted his development.

However, the talented academy graduate wants to make up for lost time this season.

"It has been good, a different experience obviously with a new coach," said Gordon on the club’s pre-season tour of the United States, where he has been involved in the action.

"But it's good to get away with the lads and I've enjoyed it so far, it's been good.

"It's my first (pre-season) in two years I think. Obviously I've been out for a while so it's just good to get back around it and get up to the rhythm, so I'm enjoying it.

"You don't realize when you're in it, how much you miss it when you're out of it, to be fair. Obviously it's just good to be back involved in it, to be honest."