Benitez: I want Prem return - Newcastle winger Gordon proves my work

Former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez claims he has had job offers this summer.

The Spaniard has indicated that it is a Premier League position he is seeking above all others.

Benitez has not worked since he left Celta Vigo back in March, with proposals coming from Europe, the Middle East and Central America.

“My first choice is to manage in the Premier League,” he told Sky Bet’s Stick to Football podcast.

“If not, this year I have two offers from Greece, one from Turkey, one from Hungary, two from Mexico, one from the Emirates, one from Qatar, two from Saudi Arabia and a couple of national teams.

“So, now I’m thinking about Premier League as priority - can I compete to win? Or is it just to stay there? I don’t like to be a survivor.” Benitez, 64, who began coaching in 1986, also claims Anthony Gordon’s rapid development at Everton proves he can improve players.

“I’m thinking about taking a job in the Premier League,” he added.

“That’s not easy because I had offers, trust me, I had five or six offers from teams at the bottom of the table.

“I’m realistic. I have the passion, I have the knowledge, I have the experience so I can make a difference. And the methodology, I like to be on the pitch coaching players and improving players, little things. Anthony Gordon is one of the examples, so we can improve players and make things happen.

“But, there are not too many. Manchester United will not come for me, Chelsea will not come for me.

“So, there are teams that I will not coach because they will not come for me. Then, the teams at the middle of the table, bottom of the table, they start firing managers and then you have to make a decision.”