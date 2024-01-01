Newcastle plan new contract talks with Gordon

Tribal Football
Newcastle plan new contract talks with GordonAction Plus
Newcastle United are pushing to secure Anthony Gordon's future at the club this fall.

The Magpies do not want to have another transfer saga involving the winger.

Per i News, Newcastle are pushing to get Gordon to agree on a new contract at St. James’ Park.

The source adds that both parties are expected to discuss terms on a big pay rise.

Gordon has become a key attacker for the Magpies since moving from Everton.

However, he is wanted by the club he supported as a child - Premier League giants Liverpool.

