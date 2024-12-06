Gomes says Wolves must find consistency this season ahead of crucial West Ham clash

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes has rallied his side and urged they find consistency ahead of Monday's game against West Ham United.

After a 4-0 defeat to Everton, Wolves sit 19th in the Premier League with the more goals conceded than any other side. The clash against the Hammers is seen as the most important game of the season for Gomes, who spoke to the club's website about how consistency is imperative in these upcoming games.

“It’s a lot more difficult to talk about a defeat than it is about a win. We need to take responsibility over what happened and do what needs to be done. I'm not talking about anyone in particular. I'm not talking about just others, but also myself, the manager and everyone from the top down.

“I think that across the season, it's been a little bit tough. Our behaviour, the way we played was very much different in every match. We used to do 45 really good minutes, and then 45 not as good. Right now, we're in a position where sometimes we play really well, sometimes we play really poorly, there's no real middle ground. I think we need to find a balance, because this is the Premier League, and we will face a lot of difficult opponents.”

West Ham have won one once in their last five matches and Gomes opened up on how this is the perfect opportunity to bounce back.

“It's the most important match of the season, but that's how I see every game. It's always the most important game. But this one, we obviously have a lot in mind. We have a lot of scores to settle. We do need a really good result, and that's what I'm hoping for, because we must leave this current situation that we're going through.

“Every match is important, but obviously right now our goal is just to steer away from the relegation zone as soon as possible. Every three points that we can get, whether it's against City or any other club, matters the most right now. Just being able to win the next games is key for us.”

