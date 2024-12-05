Lemina on Wolves' poor form: I'm sad for the Gaffer because he's trying everything

Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Mario Lemina says the squad will hold a meeting to discuss their dire form and how they can turn it around.

Wolves found form with wins against Southampton and Fulham but have collapsed once again with a 4-2 loss against Bournemouth and a shocking 4-0 defeat to Everton on Wednesday night.

Lemina spoke to the club's website about how the squad wants to put things right and have an honest discussion about what can be done before the side fall any further into the relegation zone.

“We’re going to have a meeting on Thursday to talk about this situation, to do much better than that. They deserved their win because they were more intense than us, just what we'd been lacking last week as well. We need to step up now and try to put our head in the right place, because we’re far away from the level.

“I think it’s mentality. We just want to play with three, four players, and this is not enough. We need the whole team to be consistent, and at the moment we are not. I'm sad for the Gaffer because he's trying everything. I'm sad for the club, because they don't deserve it. We need to talk, to be honest with each other, and try to find the solutions.”

The squad has full faith in manager Gary O’Neil with Lemina stating that their performances are purely down to them and no outside force.

“To be honest, we are with the Gaffer. It’s our fault. We are the characters on the pitch, and we need to show that we’ve got the mentality to play in the Premier League. He gave us all the advice, what’s key to play the right game, and at the moment we’re stressed about these kinds of games, and we need to change and show character.

“Last week we faced the same thing, we gave away three penalties. That's never happened in a Premier League game, and today we're lacking some consistency defensively, and we need to change that.

“At the moment we don't want to blame anyone. It's the whole team, the whole team is trying to give everything, but we're not in the right way. We need to change that.”

