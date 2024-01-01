Goalscorer Havertz delighted helping Arsenal to defeat PSG

Arsenal star Kai Havertz expresses his comfort and enjoyment playing in north London, where he is greatly appreciated by Arsenal fans.

He contributed significantly to Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain, marking their first win in the new league phase.

Advertisement Advertisement

Havertz has been on a scoring run, having scored against several teams including Everton, Wolves, Brighton, Bolton, Leicester, and now PSG.

Asked about playing in front of the home crowd, he stated: “It just feels like home to me. It feels nice to play here, the atmosphere is great, the support is great. Sometimes when the game goes against you, all the supporters are important to us.

“We feel that a lot on the pitch, it helps me a lot and gives me a lot of confidence.

“I can still improve. Every game, I get two or three good chances, and I want to get better and score more goals. It’s a good start to the season and I can improve in a lot of aspects.”