Arteta pleased with Arsenal "maturity" for victory over PSG

Action Plus
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was happy to see his side beat Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

The Gunners managed a 2-0 win at home over the French champions in midweek.

On the importance of such a win, Arteta stated: “I think it raises the confidence and belief that we can compete with any team at that level in European competitions, with the style of games that are very different to the Premier League. 

“I think we showed a lot of maturity in the way we played and we put our stamp on the way that we want to behave in Europe against top teams and I really like that.”

On how his team is different to last season, he added: “I sensed them differently yesterday as well, when we were preparing the game and how they wanted it, the level of focus. 

“I think they wanted to prove a point tonight against a top team at home, be ourselves and be very dominant as well. It’s another step, we have to continue to do that.”

On building belief among his players, he finished: “I think so, it creates special European nights against big clubs. That belief is something that lifts the energy and the spirit of everybody. 

“First of all it’s about believing you can face those incredible teams and have a really good chance to beat them, and you are good enough to beat them. I think it’s going to be really helpful.”

