Arsenal boss Arteta "very happy" with Merino, Rice for victory over PSG

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was impressed with midfielder Mikel Merino in midweek.

The Spaniard made his debut for the Gunners against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

After the Gunners secured a 2-0 win, Arteta stated: “Really good, because he joined us and first session he got injured.

“He had only one session with us, he was ready, he was really willing to be part of this today and obviously with the injuries and changes we had to make, we believe that he was the player that could help us in that phase. I think he’s done really well.”

And on fellow midfielder Declan Rice’s performances, Arteta gave even greater praise, stating: “I am very happy.

“We have to understand the context of games that we played, for example last Saturday when we played here he was very dominant with the ball I think he created one of the best starts that they were producing in the Premier League but obviously we play different context and this player has got the capacity to play different games and still be very, very important for the team.

“Today we used him as a six in the second half, it’s a great quality that he has as well, he gives us so much.”