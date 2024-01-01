Arsenal boss Arteta hails goalscorer Havertz for victory over PSG

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has praised forward Kai Havertz for his performance in midweek.

The German was impressive in a 2-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Arteta stated post-game: “So powerful but as well so intelligent. The way he occupies the spaces, the way he connects everything together, his work ethic and now he’s around the box and you have the feeling that he’s going to score a goal.

“The goal was superb, I think overall the performance was as good as from him, so really pleased with that.

He added on defender Jurrien Timber coming off at half-time in the contest, stating: “He was unbelievable in the first half but he felt something muscular and he was uncertain and I didn’t want to take any risks.

“He’s been out for a year, he’s played a lot of minutes, probably more minutes than we wanted in the last few weeks and we have to manage him.”