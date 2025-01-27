Goalscorer Esse: Palace players should be proud after Brentford defeat

Romain Esse expressed his excitement to showcase his abilities to Crystal Palace fan.

Esse was delighted after scoring shortly into his Premier League debut against Brentford.

Advertisement Advertisement

Manager Oliver Glasner brought Esse off the bench after Brentford went 2-0 up at Selhurst Park.

"I think it was a decent performance," Esse told Palace TV after the 2-1 loss.

"I thought the game was very equal, both teams going at it. I think if the game kept on going for a bit longer, we would have got another goal and then went back in, chasing the game.

"But the lads should still be proud. If we perform like that every week, we'll get points out of games. We just need to pick our heads up and go again.

"I didn't know (if a debut would come today) before the game, but I thought I'm going to be ready regardless. So when I came on I managed to take my chance. I'm looking forward to working hard and improving every day in training, to give myself every best chance of starting games.

"My first ever Premier League goal is something good to have in life, so I'm happy with that - just obviously disappointed about the result.

"When I scored I forgot everything for a second. But it was good to connect with the fans for a brief moment and hopefully many more of them moments come in the future. I'm just excited to show them what I can do.

"I received a very warm reception from the fans, so I'm very happy and I'm very grateful. I just want to pay them in good performances, which we'll see very soon."