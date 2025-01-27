Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd confident of Heaven deal after Old Trafford visit
Man City boss Guardiola: I now appreciate Mourinho's words
Out of their depth: Is the Man Utd job too big for Amorim and Ineos?
REVEALED: Man Utd and Chelsea in talks over sensational swap deal

Glasner: Ok Palace not good enough against Brentford

Ansser Sadiq
Glasner: Ok Palace not good enough against Brentford
Glasner: Ok Palace not good enough against BrentfordAction Plus
Manager Oliver Glasner stated that Crystal Palace suffered due to numerous technical errors in their 2-1 home defeat to Brentford. 

Palace had good chances at 0-0, but the game changed when Brentford was awarded a penalty. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Bryan Mbeumo's initial effort hit the post, but VAR ordered a re-take for encroachment, which he scored. 

The Eagles were left chasing the game after Kevin Schade headed in a cross from Mikkel Damsgaard.

"I think the performance was ok, but ok isn't good enough," reflected Glasner. 

"Especially two minutes before the penalty, we made too many mistakes in our own box. We couldn't clear the ball and then we cause a penalty.

"Everything went wrong with this situation (for the penalty), but the first three or four mistakes were our mistakes. No-one is to blame for it.

"Then when you are 1-0 down against Brentford it is difficult, we didn't create many chances today.

"The reaction after their second goal was great. We got a goal from Romain then we tried everything, but we were not quite accurate enough.

"We had some set-plays, but we were not good enough in these situations to score the equaliser - and that's why we lost the game."

Mentions
Premier LeagueBrentfordCrystal Palace
Related Articles
Brentford defender Collins: Victory at Palace was enjoyable
Mbeumo: Brentford win at Palace was massive
Frank pleased as Brentford win at Palace