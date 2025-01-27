Brentford defender Collins: Victory at Palace was enjoyable

Brentford defender Nathan Collins described their win over Crystal Palace as enjoyable despite the tough conditions.

He acknowledged the scrappy nature of the match and praised forward Bryan Mbeumo's confidence and performance.

Advertisement Advertisement

Collins emphasized the team's belief in Mbeumo, especially after his successful second penalty attempt.

He told PLP: "It was a really enjoyable game. We knew it was going to be scrappy and tough with the conditions.

“It was just awkward, you can't read the ball and the grass is as zippy as anything.

"Never doubt Bryan. We are all so confident in him and he's confident in himself. To do that on your second one (his retaken penalty), it's unreal."