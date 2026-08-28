Goals are certain in North London as stuggling Tottenham face resurgent Newcastle

Tottenham Hotspur host Newcastle United on Saturday evening, and there will likely be much to admire for the home supporters.

Having already seen Savinho in action during their midweek Carabao Cup win, yet another new signing, Omar Marmoush, could make his bow in N17 against the Magpies.

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No clean sheets for Spurs in 14 games against the Magpies

That excitement might be tempered by the fact that the Lilywhites haven't kept a clean sheet in 14 matches against Newcastle, have lost six of the last eight meetings in all competitions, and have conceded twice in each of the last three.

Matthias Jaissle's side were also unlucky not to have emerged with all three points against Liverpool in their opening fixture of the 2026/27 campaign, so they'll undoubtedly be looking to burst Roberto De Zerbi's bubble in North London.

After a 3-0 loss against Brentford, Spurs can ill afford another drubbing, but having won on three of their last four visits, Newcastle will arrive full of confidence.

Furthermore, their 13 wins in N17 are their most away wins against any opponent in Premier League history.

Tottenham haven't lost their opening two games of a season since 2011/12

Tottenham did show in the win over Charlton that, when everything clicks, 'De Zerbi ball' is not only fascinating to watch but also incredibly difficult for opposition teams to play against.

With respect, Newcastle are not Charlton, though if they allow Spurs to swarm all over them, the outcome might well be the same.

Tottenham v Newcastle - Win probability Flashscore

Having won each of their last five opening home fixtures of a season, by a combined score of 14-1, the hosts will also be confident of getting the right result.

They've not lost their first two games of a league campaign since 2011/12, and you have to go all the way back to 1992/93 for the last time that they didn't score in both of those opening matches.

Goals guaranteed

Goals are pretty much guaranteed in this fixture too, as in all of the previous 62 matches since the advent of the Premier League, at least one goal has been scored, meaning that this is the most played EPL fixture to never finish 0-0.

Jaissle will be looking to reverse Newcastle's poor away form more generally, which has seen them win only four of their last 22 games outside of St. James' Park. Two of those were in London, however, including a 2-1 victory against Tottenham in February.

Tottenham v Newcastle - Previous H2H results Flashscore

He will surely be aware, too, that even if his team manage to get their noses in front at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, since the beginning of last season, it's the Magpies who have lost more points from a winning position (29) than anyone else in the league.

With James Maddison back on the injury list, Spurs may have lost some of their creativity for a week or two, and De Zerbi is still unable to call upon the services of Mo Kudus, Dejan Kulusevski, Pape Matar Sarr, Wilson Odobert and Xavi Simons.

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Elanga the danger man for the visitors

In Marcos Senesi at least, they have a player that already looks right at home at his new club, if his performance in the defeat at Brentford is anything to go by.

The centre-back's 75 successful passes were the most on record (since 2003/04) from a Spurs player on debut, whilst the top-ranked player for duels won (12) and tackles made (five).

He and his colleagues could have their work cut out up against Anthony Elanga, however, as the winger's 23 sprints against Liverpool were the most of any winger in the league on matchday one, and his goal from the two shots he had in the game was more than he managed throughout the whole of 25/26 (no goals from 17 shots).

De Zerbi will want to ensure that the Swede is kept quiet and that there are no repeats of losing by three goals or more, something that's happened to the North Londoners on 11 separate occasions since the start of the 2023/24 season.

With William Osula not available for this one after picking up an injury against Liverpool, Newcastle are likely to go with wantaway front man Nick Woltemade, though his lack of pace could be an issue and may force Jaissle into a rethink in terms of how he approaches the match.

Osula is joined on the sidelines by Joelinton, Dan Burn and Tino Livramento, with new captain Burn likely to be the biggest miss, but there may be a cameo from new signing Nico Gonzalez.