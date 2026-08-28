Tottenham lineup v Newcastle: Confirmed team news as Omar Marmoush awaits his debut

Tottenham fans will be keen to see their new signings make their debuts as they host Newcastle in North London on Saturday the 29th August.

Earlier this week, Tottenham confirmed the signing of Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush on an initial loan. He joins Savio as the club continue to bring in world-class talent in a transfer haul worth over £300M.

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Savio marked his debut on Wednesday with a goal and an assist as a substitute in Spurs’ 5-1 EFL Cup win over Charlton and Marmoush will have his fingers crossed that he can make a similar impact against Newcastle.

Tottenham have won their opening home league matches in each of the last five seasons by an aggregate score of 14-1 and Newcastle avoided defeat in both of their Premier League meetings with Tottenham last season, including a 2-1 victory at this venue.

Tottenham team news vs Newcastle United

Spurs will be without Xavi Simons, Dejan Kulusevski, Wilson Odebert (all knee) Mohammed Kudus (thigh) and James Maddison (shoulder) due to injury, while Pape Sarr (thigh) is still absent for manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are without Dan Burn who remains out with ankle ligament damage, while Joelinton (groin) and Tino Livramento (calf) are also unavailable.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham: Kinsky; Porro, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Robertson; Fernandes, Tonali, Gallagher; Savio, Richarlison, Tel

Newcastle: Hornicek; Dedic, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Gonzalez, Miley; Elanga, Wissa, Barnes; Woltemade

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest kick off time

Savio and Marmoush may team up in North London for what is a 17:30pm UK kick off on Saturday, August 29th, 2026.

Key Stat

Tottenham have struggled against Newcastle in recent years, losing six of their last eight Premier League meetings (W1 D1) and failing to keep a clean sheet in any of their last 14 against the Magpies.