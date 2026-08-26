Newcastle secure £52M Man City star in midfield rebuild

Matthias Jaissle is stepping up his Newcastle United squad revamp after a summer of major exits.

Club captain Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali have moved on for a combined £175M to Arsenal and Tottenham respectively with Jaissle himself landing onTribal Football Tyneside as Eddie Howe's replacement.

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Sean Steur and Aladji Bamba have already come in and the Magpies have now reportedly agreed a £52M fee with Manchester City to sign Nico Gonzalez.

The former Spain U21 international has struggled to nail down a regular starting spot in Manchester since his February 2025 arrival and Enzo Maresca has not included him in his plans for 2026/27.

Gonzalez had previously indicated his desire to stay and fight for his spot under Maresca - but as the club close in on a mega deal for Ayyoub Bouaddi, on the back of already paying £116M for Elliot Anderson, he is now open to moving on.

The 24-year-old was an unused substitute at the weekend as City came from behind to beat Bournemouth 2-1 and he will become the fourth midfielder to leave the club this summer after Bernardo Silva, Rodri and Tijjani Reijnders.