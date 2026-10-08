Glasner worries Man City case means fans might not "trust" Premier League anymore

Nottingham Forest head coach Oliver Glasner has spoken on the Manchester City situation as he worries about the Premier League's integrity.

City were charged by the Premier League with 115 alleged breaches covering the period from 2009/10 to 2017/18, charges which they have since appealed.

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Reports state that the side had used sham commercial arrangements to artificially inflate revenues and reduce costs by more than £900M and as rivals wait for a punishment, Glasner admitted he is worried about the future of the league.

The club won two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, one League Cup and two Community Shields during that period and Glasner spoke on whether fans can trust the Premier League if City were allowed to breeze by such restrictions.

"Let’s wait until the final verdict is spoken, but my wish is just that this is quick," he told The Guardian. "Because we didn’t know with Palace if we were in the Europa League or Conference League, and then it was ‘you will hear on Thursday’ and then that became Monday, because it was always delayed. Then we got the final verdict 10 days before the Conference League started. And that’s why I think this must be (completed) as soon as possible.

"There is still damage for the Premier League, not just in England. It’s a big topic all over the world, especially in Europe. The most important thing is the integrity of the league because as soon as the fans can’t trust it, they won’t watch it any more," he stated.

City deny wrongdoing and formally lodged an appeal last Thursday. However, the result of the appeal won't come until what may be the start of next year. In the meantime, City remain top of the Premier League and face Liverpool this Sunday as club football finally returns.