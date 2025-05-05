Glasner target Palace history ahead of Forest clash

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner admits they've long wanted to make club history this season.

Facing Nottingham Forest tonight, Palace are five points short of reaching a club record of 49 points in the Premier League.

Glasner said, “It was the clear goal, the clear message (against Arsenal, a 2-2 draw before the semi-final).

“But again, as a manager, you can win everything, you want it always, but you have to give the responsibility to the players: ‘you have to show it’, and it doesn't mean that if you get a draw, you can win at the Emirates, because it's such a great team there, but you can see the effort, the belief, the way they played.

“They stuck to the plan. They wanted to do it, and this encouraged all of us. It gave us confidence for the semi-final, and this is when we are talking about our standards. I know it's easy to tell, it's easy to demand, but it's not so easy to do it.

“I don't make a difference between a friendly or a Cup Final, because of course there is a difference, but in the way we want to do it, there is no difference, and this gets more and more implemented into the group, because for me it's development over months, and maybe years.

“You have to keep doing it over months and years, you can't say ‘no, just once a month’, because then it doesn't work, and this is what the players are really doing day by day.”