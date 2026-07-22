Glasner sees confidence growing after Forest pre-season victory

Oliver Glasner believes Nottingham Forest’s 3-0 pre-season victory over Blackburn Rovers will help build confidence within the squad.

The Reds followed up Saturday’s 2-0 win over Notts County with another impressive display in Portugal, despite completing two days of intense training in the Algarve heat.

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Igor Jesus opened the scoring with his second goal in as many games, before Arnaud Kalimuendo doubled Forest’s advantage shortly after the restart.

Taiwo Awoniyi then completed the victory, converting Eric da Silva Moreira’s cross to seal another positive result for Glasner’s side.

“It was a very good test again. Credit to the players for their work rate, and we scored some nice goals. It’s just pre-season, but winning 3-0 against a Championship side is always positive,” Glasner told Forest website.

“We could see plenty of positive aspects in the game and also what we will work on in the next couple of days and weeks.

“Every win and clean sheet helps us in getting more and more confidence.

“We have plenty of attacking players on the pitch and we want them to arrive in dangerous areas. We created many chances and scored three nice goals, we’re encouraging our strikers to show up in these areas and today it worked.”

“We had a really tough session yesterday, which is why we decided to not play anyone for more than 45 minutes, which were very intense. We told the players it’s important to show resilience, the mentality was good,” he added.

“The first part of the camp has been very positive, now it’s time to work on the details on how we want to play; we will play two 60-minute halves against Vitória S.C. and increase the fitness levels game by game.”