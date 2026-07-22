Nottingham Forest cruise past Blackburn in pre-season win

Nottingham Forest continued preparations for the 2026-27 Premier League season with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Championship side Blackburn Rovers in Portugal.

Igor Jesus opened the scoring shortly before half-time, netting his second goal in as many pre-season games.

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Arnaud Kalimuendo doubled Forest’s advantage just three minutes after the restart, before Taiwo Awoniyi completed the scoring moments later following a fine team move.

The victory marked the club’s second successive pre-season win after Saturday’s 2-0 triumph over Notts County.

Oliver Glasner’s side still have two games remaining during their Algarve training camp, including a behind-closed-doors clash with Vitória S.C. before facing Portuguese giants Sporting CP on Friday, July 31.