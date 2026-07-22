Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

Nottingham Forest cruise past Blackburn in pre-season win

Nottingham Forest cruise past Blackburn in pre-season win
Nottingham Forest cruise past Blackburn in pre-season winČTK / imago sportfotodienst / IMAGO

Nottingham Forest continued preparations for the 2026-27 Premier League season with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Championship side Blackburn Rovers in Portugal.

 Igor Jesus opened the scoring shortly before half-time, netting his second goal in as many pre-season games. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Arnaud Kalimuendo doubled Forest’s advantage just three minutes after the restart, before Taiwo Awoniyi completed the scoring moments later following a fine team move. 

The victory marked the club’s second successive pre-season win after Saturday’s 2-0 triumph over Notts County. 

Oliver Glasner’s side still have two games remaining during their Algarve training camp, including a behind-closed-doors clash with Vitória S.C. before facing Portuguese giants Sporting CP on Friday, July 31. 

Mentions
Premier LeagueIgor JesusOliver GlasnerNottinghamBlackburn

Related Articles

Elliot Anderson pens emotional farewell to Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest advancing in deal to sign Sporting's Ousmane Diomande

Robson says Man City overpaid for Anderson but Man Utd should have matched their £116M bid