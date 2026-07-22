Awoniyi targets winning mentality after Forest pre-season win

Taiwo Awoniyi says he is enjoying being back with his Nottingham Forest teammates after helping the Reds secure a 3-0 pre-season victory over Blackburn Rovers.

The striker scored Forest’s third goal shortly after Arnaud Kalimuendo doubled their advantage in the Algarve.

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Awoniyi also wore the captain’s armband during the second half of the club’s last two pre-season matches.

Speaking after the win, the Nigeria international stressed the importance of developing a strong winning mentality within the squad as Oliver Glasner’s side continue preparations for the new Premier League season.“It feels good, that’s what pre-season is all about; getting the rhythm going and getting ready for the season, and of course getting the goals,” Awoniyi told the club website.

“It was hot but, as I said, pre-season is all about getting fitness and getting the minutes. We all know this and the goal is to be ready for the first game, so we need to keep it going.

“The games we want during the season start now, this is where you get all the bits done, because when the season starts you will have less time to do the running. This is where your winning mentality starts. If we’re going to achieve anything it starts from here.

“It’s been great to be back with everyone again and getting an understanding of everyone again.

“Sunday is about getting the minutes in the body again and being ready for the season.”