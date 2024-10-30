Glasner says Palace aim to win every game as they prepare to face Villa

Crystal Palace manager manager Oliver Glasner has spoken ahead of the club's clash with Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening which he says he aims to win no matter what.

Coming off the back of a win against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend marking their first three points in the Premier League this season, Glasner was asked what his mindset is heading into what will be a tough game against Villa.

“For me, every game, we go to win it. But it's just the last 16, you have nothing won yet, so it makes no sense now to be talking about when the final will be.

“It's now (all about) going to Villa, to Birmingham, and playing to win the game, but this is the mindset we always try to implement into the team: that we go out to win the game.

"Villa are also in quite good shape – they lead the Champions League table with three wins (from three matches) – but we will be ready in the game.”

Glasner admits that the win against Spurs should give Palace some much needed confidence ahead of the tie as they aim to progress to the next round of the tournament.

“I think it helps, for the confidence it helps," Glasner said. "Sometimes if you're always told 'you can, you can, you can', but when you always fail, there will be a moment when you lose your belief.

"This win helps to see, yes, when we do this in this way, we can win against any team.

“But, on the other hand, we now know what is needed to win against the top teams. Every team, every game, I think (on Saturday) there were three draws and the two wins were by one goal, I think today (Sunday) is the same.

“The Premier League has very tight games, and very good teams, but definitely for all of us it's a good feeling, going to bed with having this first win, and not always responding to these questions.”