Palace captain Guehi: Thank God for this win

Crystal Palace’s impressive win over Tottenham Hotspur was due to their resilience as a team.

That was the view of captain and centre half Marc Guehi, who spoke with club media post-game.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Eagles finally got their first win of the Premier League season to try and push out of the relegation zone.

Despite being underdogs, Jean-Philippe Mateta’s clinical finish got them all the points, with Guehi stating post-game:

“On effort, on resilience, on team spirit, everything was there, everything came together today.

“Thank God that we were able to get this win out, thank God – I'm just really grateful today.

“I wouldn't say it was necessarily (just about) today. Obviously everything came together today, but I think it's been work behind the scenes, it's been the supporters sticking behind us, it's been everyone pulling together in one direction and making sure that we can do everything we can to win… so yes, everything just came together today.

“Credit to the manager and his staff. The message this week was: in life, when things get difficult, it's important you don't sink or keep yourself back against the wall.

“It's important that you try to be brave, try to show courage – and that's what we tried to do against a really good Spurs team.”