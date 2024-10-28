Spurs boss Postecoglou: Moore will be better for Palace defeat

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou analyzed youngster Mikey Moore’s first Premier League start.

The North London side gave the teenager a chance to impress after his display in the Europa League in midweek.

While Moore was not at his very best, Postecoglou did see a few reasons to be optimistic about the future.

He told reporters: Like I said it wasn't really a great game for anybody out there from our perspective. 

“Mikey every time he's out there he'll be a better player and the more we can get him out there in the right sort of environment then he'll keep thriving. I'm sure he'll learn a lot today.

“The kind of team we want to be or the way we want to play we need to be a lot more composed in the way we deal with certain things out there to not let the game get out of control.”

