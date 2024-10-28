Spurs boss Postecoglou: Moore will be better for Palace defeat

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou analyzed youngster Mikey Moore’s first Premier League start.

The North London side gave the teenager a chance to impress after his display in the Europa League in midweek.

While Moore was not at his very best, Postecoglou did see a few reasons to be optimistic about the future.

He told reporters: Like I said it wasn't really a great game for anybody out there from our perspective.

“Mikey every time he's out there he'll be a better player and the more we can get him out there in the right sort of environment then he'll keep thriving. I'm sure he'll learn a lot today.

“The kind of team we want to be or the way we want to play we need to be a lot more composed in the way we deal with certain things out there to not let the game get out of control.”