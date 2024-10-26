Tribal Football
Most Read
Brighton boss Hurzeler opens up on Welbeck's "very painful" injury
Scaroni admits AC Milan anger over Bologna clash postponement
Real Madrid striker Mbappe wins legal battle against PSG - but €55M war not over
Mudryk explains why he ran to Chelsea boss Maresca after scoring against Panathinaikos

Glasner remains confident in Palace job

Paul Vegas
Glasner remains confident in Palace job
Glasner remains confident in Palace jobAction Plus
Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner remains secure in his job.

Palace are yet to win this season and meet Tottenham on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Glasner said, "We're always under pressure, especially if we don't have the results that we all want. That’s normal in football, so it's something you have to deal with.

"When you sign a contract as a manager, you know there will be times when you are under pressure, because, I don't know, maybe the top two or three clubs in England, they win most of their games, but all others have moments in the season where it's to fight, where the pressure increases.

"For me, again, it's important that the pressure or the feeling, the emotion doesn't influence our work, doesn't influence our relationship with the players within the team, and therefore I can just say we're in a very good mood and the players are really working hard and trying to get this turnaround, and this is what we all can do."

Mentions
Premier LeagueGlasner OliverCrystal PalaceFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Moyes could replace Glasner if Palace fail to end winless streak
Palace chiefs make early call on Glasner position
Glasner insists he doesn't worry about Palace job