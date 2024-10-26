Glasner remains confident in Palace job

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner remains secure in his job.

Palace are yet to win this season and meet Tottenham on Sunday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Glasner said, "We're always under pressure, especially if we don't have the results that we all want. That’s normal in football, so it's something you have to deal with.

"When you sign a contract as a manager, you know there will be times when you are under pressure, because, I don't know, maybe the top two or three clubs in England, they win most of their games, but all others have moments in the season where it's to fight, where the pressure increases.

"For me, again, it's important that the pressure or the feeling, the emotion doesn't influence our work, doesn't influence our relationship with the players within the team, and therefore I can just say we're in a very good mood and the players are really working hard and trying to get this turnaround, and this is what we all can do."