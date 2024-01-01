Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Leicester snap up Palace striker Edouard
Leicester City have snapped up Crystal Palace striker Odsonne Edouard.

The Frenchman moves to the Foxes on a season-long loan.

Edouard said, "I can’t wait to get started.

'I’m really excited to be joining a team like Leicester City and to do what I can to help the team in the Premier League this season.

"There’s a fantastic squad here and I’m confident that the team has what it takes to be successful. I’ll be working hard to make sure I do everything I can to support my team and to show the fans what I can do on the pitch."

