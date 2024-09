New Jamaica coach McClaren chasing Crystal Palace striker Nketiah

New Jamaica coach Steve McClaren is chasing Crystal Palace striker Eddie Nketiah.

The Sun says McClaren wants Nketiah to commit to the Reggae Boyz.

Nketiah has one cap with England - which was earned in a friendly against Australia. As such, he can still play for Jamaica.

The striker left Arsenal for Palace on Friday for a fee of £25m rising to £30m in bonuses.

McClaren is also keen to bring Marseille forward Mason Greenwood into the fold.