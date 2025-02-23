Glasner delighted with Palace attitude for victory at Fulham

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner was pleased with the attitude of his players after their win at Fulham.

Fulham defender Joachim Andersen's own goal and Daniel Munoz's effort saw Palace triumph on the day.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Congratulations and all the credit to the players for this win," Glasner told BBC Sport. "Because they worked so hard for this win, they were so disciplined all over the game.

"We didn't give them clear chances today, we were very compact and waited for the situations. We had several chances, then we used a set-play to take the lead. We had to also wait (with the) disallowed goal.

"Then in the next situation, it was an amazing goal (from Muñoz), and then we were always defending as a team. We had to be disciplined and wait, staying patient throughout.

"We know that we can always score goals from different situations, we know that we can be very tough to play against, especially when we defend like we did today."

The win marked a fifth consecutive clean sheet away from home for the Eagles.

Glasner added, "It's not just the back line of course.

"Dean Henderson is doing very well, but everything starts with the front three, because they have to close the passing lines.

"Everybody does their job on a very, very high level, and I think it's difficult to create chances against us.

"But we always have to be disciplined, and wait for the situations, and I also think, especially in the first half, we did well in possession as well.

"We moved the ball quickly, created some attacking situations, and it's also important that we can take a breath (away from defending).

"But when you have the fifth clean sheet in a row, in a way, that always means that you have at least five points."