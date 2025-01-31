Glasner confirms Eze injury whilst Doucoure and Riad are out for the rest of the season

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has opened up in his latest press conference as he prepares to face Manchester United this weekend.

Glasner first opened up on players returning and confirmed that the Eagles will be without Ebere Eze, Cheick Doucouré and Chadi Riad for the fixture, but will welcome back long-term absentees Adam Wharton and Matheus França to the matchday squad.

“Unfortunately, we had several pieces of bad news at the beginning of the week.

“After further assessments, Cheick needs surgery on his knee, and Chadi has ruptured his ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament), so we have lost both for the rest of the season – and I think Chadi even longer, whereas we hope Cheicky will return for pre-season next season – so it’s two long-term injuries.

“We will also miss Eberechi (Eze) on Sunday. He’s struggled in the last weeks and months. He got a knock in the League Cup game (against Arsenal) at the Emirates and since then he’s always had pain, training and not training, playing and then taking him off…

“Last week he almost didn’t train the whole week, and this week it started again. We decided that we want to get him pain-free, so he can perform at his best level, so he won’t go with us to Manchester.

“But we have very positive news: Adam Wharton and (Matheus) França trained with us the whole week without any issues, and we’re thinking both will in the squad because they were very impressive in training, and it will also lift their confidence and mood after being out for several weeks."

When asked for a timescale on Eze’s return, Glasner said he may be back in a few weeks.

“We play Doncaster on Monday (10th February) and there’s still hope that leaving him out of boots for five, six or seven days, everything can settle down and he will return quite quickly – but I don’t really know.”

Next, he moved on to Wharton, who underwent surgery on a recurring groin injury in November and is slowly returning to the squad.

“We’ve given him a little bit longer time. It’s great work from our rehab staff, and from him personally, and he looks stronger than before.

“He’s stable and he’s had a very good week. We are all looking forward to him staying now and training with us, because we still have up to 20 games until the end of the season.

"We know that he’s a great player in midfield with his progressive passing, and he can help us getting the ball into the final third and creating chances. That’s why we hope he stays fit now.”