Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Betis coach Pellegrini lays out hopes for Antony
Man Utd agree fee with Sporting CP for Quenda
Al-Ettifaq quickly name Gerrard replacement
Man Utd in talks with Stuttgart for complicated Toure deal

Palace blow as Doucoure joins Riad on injury-list

Ansser Sadiq
Palace blow as Doucoure joins Riad on injury-list
Palace blow as Doucoure joins Riad on injury-listAction Plus
Crystal Palace midfielder Cheick Doucoure will miss the rest of the season due to a serious meniscus injury. 

The 25-year-old Malian faces a race against time to be fit for pre-season after being sidelined for up to six months. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

This is his second major injury in consecutive seasons, having missed the latter part of the previous season with an achilles issue. 

The news is another setback for head coach Oliver Glasner, who is also dealing with Chadi Riad's ACL injury. Palace plans to enter the market for a new centre back this week, per The Mail

However, their midfield concerns have been somewhat alleviated by Adam Wharton’s return to training.

Mentions
Premier LeagueDoucoure CheickRiad ChadiCrystal Palace
Related Articles
West Ham boss Potter: Signing a player is easy, there are so many agents pushing players
Exclusive: Pallister and Sharpe recall Man Utd legend Cantona's kung-fu chaos 30 years on
Slavia Prague chief reveals Liverpool, Chelsea push for Diouf