Palace blow as Doucoure joins Riad on injury-list

Crystal Palace midfielder Cheick Doucoure will miss the rest of the season due to a serious meniscus injury.

The 25-year-old Malian faces a race against time to be fit for pre-season after being sidelined for up to six months.

This is his second major injury in consecutive seasons, having missed the latter part of the previous season with an achilles issue.

The news is another setback for head coach Oliver Glasner, who is also dealing with Chadi Riad's ACL injury. Palace plans to enter the market for a new centre back this week, per The Mail.

However, their midfield concerns have been somewhat alleviated by Adam Wharton’s return to training.