Given says Grealish is "a generational talent going to waste at Man City" under Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has wasted the talents of Jack Grealish.

That is the view of a former Aston Villa shot-stopper, who has taken a swipe at the Spaniard.

Grealish left Villa for City in 2021 for a mammoth £100M, but has won the Premier League three times and the Champions League since then.

Speaking to the BBC, Shay Given stated: "I think Grealish, for example, I know I'm slightly biased because I played with Jack at Aston Villa. I know Jack's won all these trophies and Champions League and Premier Leagues and stuff

“But I think he's playing out of position, have done since the day he joined Man City. I think he's a waste on the left wing. I think he's like a mannequin at times and I feel sorry for him out there.

“I know he didn't start at the weekend but I was in Dublin, whatever, six weeks or two months ago, whatever it was – and he was playing for England, he was playing central and he was just monumental.

“I think he's a generational talent going to waste at Man City and that sounds a bit harsh perhaps on maybe Pep or whatever but I just think he's such a talented player playing out of position.”

