Robertson on Liverpool's potential title chances: It’s December, it’s far too early

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson has stated that the squad are not thinking about the Premier League title just yet and are taking each game as they come.

After beating the European champions Real Madrid and then the English champions Manchester City, many believe Liverpool are destined for the title this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, when asked about the title race by Stadium Astro, Robertson was adamant that manager Arne Slot’s side are taking each game one by one and the thought of lifting the Premier League trophy isn't being entertained.

“It’s 100% game by game,” he said when asked about the title race. “It’s December. It’s far too early. It feels as if we’ve got a game tomorrow, that’s how busy this period is.

“We’ve been through Real Madrid. We’ve been through Man City. But there’s another massive game away to Newcastle on Wednesday. A place that’s never easy, a place that we always have tight games.

“It’s pointless winning those games if you cannot go back it up. We have to keep going, game by game, that’s all we can focus on.

“Nothing is won in December, it’s all won in May. Hopefully, we are there or thereabouts. We just have to keep going and keep riding the wave. If we do that, hopefully we’re in a good position to be successful.

“I don’t think we’re probably where the manager wants us to be yet but we’re getting there game by game. When you’re winning games and in this good moment, then it’s important to just keep pushing on and keep picking up three points in every game you play.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play