Gimenez U-turn as Forest make record offer to Feyenoord

Nottingham Forest have upped their offer for Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez.

The last offer on the table was €26m plus €4m in bonuses. Now Forest has increased the proposal by another €3m overnight.

If Feyenoord accepts the offer, Gimenez would go down as the most expensive outgoing transfer in club history.

The question is whether Gimenez is willing to make the switch himself. Last Wednesday, Algemeen Dagblad reported that the striker would prefer to stay with Feyenoord.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting the Mexican is now willing to move to the City Ground this week.