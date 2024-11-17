Gilberto warns Arsenal players: You must do more

Former Arsenal captain Gilberto Silva says the players need to prove their spirit as they fight to snap a slump.

Arsenal's recent struggles are threatening to derail their title hopes this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Gilberto said, “Arsenal have great players, they are a great team.

“But great teams do not always win titles. We have seen this before. Sometimes giving 100 per cent is not enough.

“You need to have something extra to put on the table — an extra ten per cent. And that extra comes from your heart and mind.

“You have to have a strong heart. You have to leave everything on the field.

“Mikel’s (Arteta) players have shown great spirit, but if they want to win they need to give a bit more than they have because they are up against very big competitors.

“They have to be better than them on the field, in their minds and in their hearts — in every game.

“So every game is a final now. Every day is one to battle and not let your opponents be better than you.”