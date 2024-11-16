Man Utd striker Obi-Martin scores for Denmark U18

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester United striker Chido Obi-Martin was again on the scoresheet for Denmark on Friday.

Obi-Martin  scored in the first half of Denmark U18s friendly defeat to Finland.

The striker was handed a start as he continues to build up his fitness after missing preseason as his move from Arsenal to United was dragged out.

Obi-Martin also has four goals in four U18 games for United so far this term.

The centre-forward turns 17 on November 29.

