Man Utd striker Obi-Martin scores for Denmark U18
Manchester United striker Chido Obi-Martin was again on the scoresheet for Denmark on Friday.
Obi-Martin scored in the first half of Denmark U18s friendly defeat to Finland.
The striker was handed a start as he continues to build up his fitness after missing preseason as his move from Arsenal to United was dragged out.
Obi-Martin also has four goals in four U18 games for United so far this term.
The centre-forward turns 17 on November 29.