Arsenal goalkeeper Raya: At least we're NOT playing in CWC

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya says major injuries will become the norm due to the heavy football calendar.

Raya says the schedule needs to be examined given the workload of players at the top clubs.

“We know that the calendar is what it is, it is very congested for teams that play in all competitions, now also with a Club World Cup in the summer,” he said.

“At least Arsenal are not playing it, but the risk of injury is greater.

"We players have talked a lot about the subject and the union has to get involved, in our case the PFA (Professional Football Association).

"We are with them, they will help us as much as possible, but we know that it is not from one day to the next. People have to understand that we are people, we are not robots, and an injury can change our lives.”