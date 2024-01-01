Tribal Football
Gilberto urges Arsenal to get behind Gabriel Jesus

Former Arsenal captain Gilberto Silva says they need to back Gabriel Jesus next season.

Gilberto insists it would be difficult to improve on his fellow Brazilian this summer.

He told bet365’s Copa America coverage:  “I don’t know if Arsenal are going to bring players in to compete for places but they could sign another striker and someone to compete with (Oleksandr) Zinchenko.

"There has been a lot of talk about strikers but it's not so easy to find a good striker to fit.

"Gabriel Jesus had a tough season with injuries and missed big games I'm sure that Edu and Arteta will work behind the scenes to make the squad stronger again and to work hard on the player they've got." 

