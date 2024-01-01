Al-Qadisiyah keen as Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus in Saudi

Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus has been training with countryman Neymar in Saudi Arabia.

The duo are preparing for the upcoming season with intense sessions during their vacation.

Jesus is one of several Premier League players from Brazil who did not make their Copa America squad, while Neymar is still recovering from a long-term injury.

“Vacation with training" Neymar, now an Al-Hilal player, wrote on social media.

"Today I had the company of my brother Gabriel Jesus and some friends!”

Jesus also wrote: “Good training today brother, Neymar. Stay strong, you will come back flying!”

Speculation has been linking Jesus with a move to Saudi, with Al-Qadisiyah interested in his signature.