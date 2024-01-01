Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Al-Qadisiyah keen as Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus in Saudi

Al-Qadisiyah keen as Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus in Saudi
Al-Qadisiyah keen as Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus in Saudi
Al-Qadisiyah keen as Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus in SaudiAction Plus
Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus has been training with countryman Neymar in Saudi Arabia.

The duo are preparing for the upcoming season with intense sessions during their vacation.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Jesus is one of several Premier League players from Brazil who did not make their Copa America squad, while Neymar is still recovering from a long-term injury.

“Vacation with training" Neymar, now an Al-Hilal player, wrote on social media. 

"Today I had the company of my brother Gabriel Jesus and some friends!”

Jesus also wrote: “Good training today brother, Neymar. Stay strong, you will come back flying!”

Speculation has been linking Jesus with a move to Saudi, with Al-Qadisiyah interested in his signature.

Mentions
Gabriel JesusNeymarAl HilalArsenalPremier LeagueSaudi Professional LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea insist on Lukaku sale
Juventus jump ahead of Arsenal in Luiz race
Al Nassr table world record contract offer to Liverpool captain Van Dijk