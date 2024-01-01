Chelsea kid McAidoo choosing Liverpool over Arsenal

Chelsea youth academy talent Ryan McAidoo is heading to Liverpool this summer.

Head coach Arne Slot will be focusing a lot on the club’s youth setup over the coming years.He will be happy about the fact that, per the Liverpool Echo, McAidoo has chosen Anfield over other teams.

The Blues did work hard to try and convince the talent to remain at Stamford Bridge.

However, the England youth international has made up his mind about the transfer.

He has also declined to sign for another top London club in Arsenal, preferring to go to Merseyside.