Gilberto baffled Man Utd seeking Casemiro buyer

Brazilian legend Gilberto Silva is adamant that Manchester United’s Casemiro is not finished.

The defensive midfielder was not selected for the Copa America with his nation this summer.

While Silva acknowledges that Casemiro had a poor season, the ex-Arsenal man believes a recovery is possible.

He told Bet365: “At Manchester United, we have to analyze the team itself and not players individually like Casemiro. Manchester United didn't have a good season until the very end, they had a few good performances but having a bad season like that impacts everyone.

“At times I have seen him play out of his position and play as a center-back. The team itself had to deal a lot with injuries as well which was very tough for the manager, but very tough for the squad as well. Some players are impacted more than others and I was honestly surprised by how battered Casemiro was by pundits and commentators.

“The season before last they loved him and now everyone is pointing the finger at him, blaming him for Manchester United’s season. They need to just calm down and see the whole picture. You have to look at how United were performing as a team. Look at the whole picture and then you see the effect of it.

“For me, Casemiro is still a good player. I don't know whether he's going to stay or not in the club, but he's a player I would love to have on my team. I think he still has the ability and capacity to stay in the Premier League, whether he's going to be in United or any other club. It depends what he and the club want to do. I hope he can find a club that matches his expectations.”