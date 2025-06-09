Gibbs-White on facing Senegal: You never know whether you’re going to get picked or not

Nottingham Forest midfielder has opened up on returning to the City Ground as England prepare to face Senegal in this week's friendly.

The England international has been at the club since his move from Wolves in 2022, making 106 Premier League appearances during his three years by the River Trent. Now, as the 25-year-old prepares to fight for his spot for the Three Lions, he will make his return to the City Ground once more as transfer speculation grows around him.

Speaking in the match programme ahead of the game, Gibbs-White admits he is excited to get back on the pitch in front of the home crowd who he says should be in full voice despite the game only being a friendly.

“This season has been incredible, honestly,” he says. “To go from battling relegation to chasing a Champions League spot, and to then secure European football for the club for the first time in 30 years, is something we’re all proud of. It’s great knowing that the fans will head into Europe to follow the team next season.”

“It’s exciting to be playing at ‘home’ at the City Ground. It will be an incredible atmosphere no doubt,” he says. “Hopefully I’ll get the chance to step on the field. I’m really looking forward to it. You never know whether you’re going to get picked or not, so just to be in this camp and to have featured in the one in March has given me more belief in myself. I’m playing and training with some of the best players in the world – the opportunity to learn from these guys is amazing.”

This may be his last appearance at the City Ground as a Forest player however as Manchester City and Arsenal have been eyeing the Reds playmaker up for some time. Last season he scored six goals and bagged up 11 assists, as he featured in every single Premier League game. Forest fans will have to cherish his performance against Senegal as next season he may return to their ground but having come off the back of a campaign with a completely new side.