Tuchel on England's dire performance against Andorra: Why should we sugarcoat it?

England manager Thomas Tuchel has spoken ahead of this week's clash with Senegal in an international friendly.

Harry Kane's second-half goal against Andorra was enough for England to maintain a perfect World Cup qualifying record in Group K in what was a disappointing performance. This Tuesday sees the Three Lions play once again, this time in a friendly against Senegal. Tuchel spoke to the media first about on the reaction of the players to his critical comments which saw him claim his side did not have the right attitude.

Tuchel stands by his brutal criticism

"I protect my players, I said no names of players, it is not an individual matter. But as I said, as a team we did not reach our standards and I did not like the last 20 minutes. I felt we didn't play seriously enough in what we needed to do in a World Cup qualifier.

"What I have told you I have already told the team directly. Why should we sugarcoat it? You have been in the stadium, why should I tell you that we had a good game? No harm done. We can handle criticism. I have always strongly believed that a group of football players can speak honestly to each other, I include myself. Now it's on us to do better.

"The attitude towards training and in camp, the commitment from the players, was outstanding. Everybody wanted to be there, to be involved and to play in this game. We take our analysis from this and try to do better of course."

Why should performance levels drop against Senegal?

He then revealed how happy he is to see many of his players stay with the England camp for this week's game despite the upcoming Club World Cup which will begin on Sunday, the 15th of June. He also opened up on how he does not believe the game against Senegal should be seen as a time to let performance levels drop.

"I loved that everyone was committed to come and stay just for a friendly (against Senegal) despite the Club World Cup coming up after a long season. But it felt like a pre-season camp. Not in terms that the players don't do enough, but that their passing is not precise enough, their finishing is a bit off, because they lack rhythm.

"This is what we could see in training and that continued in the game. It's very unlike the qualities of our players, for them to underperform with one goal from an xG of four. In a game like that it's more likely we overperform, but the rhythm was simply not there.

"The players were committed, the energy was absolutely the energy we wanted. Why should we be less committed now after a game in which we were not so happy?"

Senegal will be a great test

Tuchel then spoke on Senegal and how happy he is to face such a high quality side which, despite the inevitable rotation, will test his test arguably more than any game he has managed so far.

"The next game is always the most difficult game; this is the game we will take our conclusions from, we react to the game, injuries, minor problems, performances, and then we build the team from there.

"There will be some changes, but I will not let you know. There will be changes because we want to see the players, we want to reward players who kept their level up yesterday (Sunday).

"We see some fresh legs and new faces against a tough and physical opponent. They have players at top clubs. High level quality, intensity, physical. They like to play and run, so we will have to match that. I am happy to face this kind of calibre."

What did Tuchel learn from the Andorra clash?

Finally, he spoke on what he learned from the Andorra clash and if he would have gained more knowledge if England had crushed them four or five nil.

"I'm not sure, I think I would have preferred the other way, but in the end we have kept three clean sheets and won three matches (in his first three games in charge).

"There is no reason to only look at the negative side of things. After the game we were critical which is maybe a good thing to improve.

"It's a learning at the moment. Today will be our 11th training session together, the same as one-and-a-half weeks in club football.

"We need to worship training and every minutes in matches. Of course we learn stuff. It's good to see players in tight situations and in moments when things are not easy."