Gibbs-White makes Forest promise despite ongoing Tottenham lawsuit

Morgan Gibbs-White has reportedly decided against boycotting Nottingham Forest training despite the ongoing lawsuit.

Forest have fought the England international’s move away from the club by alleging that Tottenham made an illegal approach to sign him this summer despite them triggering his £60M release clause. Forest are prepared to give him a huge pay rise, in exchange for the removal of the release clause but reports suggest that Gibbs-White has no interest following Spurs’ interest.

However, despite such a complicated situation, Gibbs-White will ensure that one thing doesn’t happen in the meantime. Forest fans may have feared the midfielder failing to report to the Nigel Doughty Academy for pre-season training but he has linked up with his Forest team-mates as he aims to build up fitness.

The Express reports that Gibbs-White would be within his rights to put forward a legal case against Forest for blocking his exit which makes his training appearance evermore interesting as the 25-year-old seems unfazed by ongoing events.

Gibbs-White scored seven goals and registered eight assists in the Premier League last season and he is clearly focused on the campaign ahead where he will aim to better his numbers either for Forest or at Tottenham as his future remains in the hands of both clubs.