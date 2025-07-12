Transfer exclusive: Spurs calm over Forest's Gibbs-White fury

Tottenham Hotspur still believe they will complete the signing of Morgan Gibbs-White, despite unexpected complications that have caused a delay in the transfer.

The player was set for London on Friday for a medical, after Spurs triggered a £60 million release clause in his Nottingham Forest contract.

Gibbs-White has been hoping for a Champions League-level move this summer, and while he did not want to force a transfer, he feels ready to take the next step and has been excited about the move.

However, things came to a halt when Nottingham Forest raised concerns about how Tottenham came to trigger the exact amount of the clause.

Forest say the release clause was confidential and are questioning how Spurs could have known the figure without having access to private information. The club is exploring legal options and have stopped engaging in negotiations.

Tottenham, though, are calm about the situation. They are staying quiet publicly but it is understood they have confidence they followed satisfactory procedures and do not expect Forest will be successful in any attempt to block the move.

Sources say they expect the issue will be resolved and that Gibbs-White will be part of their squad before the new season.

A central issue is the lack of club-to-club contact. In some cases, release clauses are public knowledge, but in other situations, they are kept private.

Forest’s case is that they did not directly share the secret clause details with Spurs before the bid was submitted.

The timing of the offer also caught Forest off guard, as it came just after Tottenham completed a £55 million deal for Mohammed Kudus.

Forest had been optimistic about keeping Gibbs-White and were even prepared to offer him a new contract if he remained at the club beyond the transfer deadline. Manchester City had shown interest earlier in the summer but decided to focus on other targets.

Tottenham have spent £150 million so far this window, including the signings of Mathys Tel and Kota Takai, and believe Gibbs-White’s versatility and energy will make him a strong addition.

His proven Premier League expertise is a key reason Spurs feel he can make an immediate impact.

The club also remain in the market for a more defensive-minded midfielder, and the ambition shown so far suggests there is more to come before the window closes.