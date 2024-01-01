Ghanaian youngster Ganiwu set for Chelsea trials

Tribal Football
Ghana midfielder Fatwau Ganiwu has earned a trial with Premier League giants Chelsea.

The Blues are continuing their push to sign the best young talent from around the globe.Per football.london, their attention has turned to the youngster Ganiwu, who was previously trialing at RB Salzburg.

He is attracting the interest of other top clubs and will have a choice to make about his future.

Given he is managed by the same agency as Levi Colwill, there is a Chelsea connection already.

The 16-year-old has impressed scouts and may well become a Blue in the coming weeks or months.

