Chelsea ACCEPT Atletico Madrid offer for Gallagher

Chelsea have accepted an offer from Atletico Madrid for Conor Gallagher.

Chelsea are keen to sell the midfielder to help balance the books after another major summer market outlay.

BBC Sport says the Blues have accepted an offer in the region of €38m for Gallagher, who wore the captain's armband last season.

Chelsea are happier selling to a foreign club, having rejected a superior offer from Aston Villa earlier this summer.

For his part, Gallagher rejected a new contract proposal in June and appears ready to move on.