Ghana coach Otto explains omission for Arsenal ace Partey

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been cut from the Ghana squad this week.

The midfielder was a surprise exclusion from the African nation’s squad for upcoming matches against Angola and Niger.

However, boss Otto Addo states that the decision was made after he held talks with Partey.

“I had a confidential talk with Thomas,” said Addo when announcing the squad.

“I am a coach who always likes to protect the players, so I hope for your understanding.

“For me, the team is like family, I am not coming out with internal issues - but I made it quite clear to him. He wanted to come, he wanted to come, but I made it quite clear why he is not coming.

“Like I said, it’s confidential. It is difficult for me to mention all the things. It’s like that. We have to move on. Now, as you know, Thomas is not coming and it’s not a permanent thing, so we are always open for him to return.

“I hope that the things we talked that he will do better in that and that he will join the team maybe in the next window in March. I think he had a good perspective. We had a good talk and we are on good terms.”