REVEALED: Why Sesko turned down Arsenal

Ansser Sadiq
Arsenal target Benjamin Sesko decided against joining the club for a very specific reason.

The RB Leipzig forward was seen as the top target for Mikel Arteta’s team in the offseason.

However, it has been revealed that Sesko did not want to play as a backup to Kai Havertz for a season or two.

Sesko was put off moving to Arsenal because he was aware of how much boss Arteta admires Havertz.

The Mail states that he felt he would not get enough game time in Premier League or Champions League matches.

However, with Eddie Nketiah gone and Gabriel Jesus out of form, Arsenal do appear to have room in their frontline for a new signing.

