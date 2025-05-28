Liverpool assistant coach Heitinga in talks with Ajax

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Liverpool assistant coach Johnny Heitinga is in talks with Ajax.

After Francesco Farioli's resignation, Ajax are now seeking a new head coach and Heitinga is a target.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "EXCL: Liverpool gives permission to John Heitinga for talks with Ajax as negotiations to become the new head coach are advanced.

"Liverpool have begun the process of looking at replacements if the Heitinga deal goes through, as looks likely."

Former Everton defender Heitinga joined manager Arne Slot's staff at Liverpool last summer. He has past coaching posts with West Ham, Everton and Ajax.

Heitinga  had a brief spell as Ajax caretaker coach in 2023.

